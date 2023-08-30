The Museum Accreditation Scheme is a UK-wide standard for museums of all sizes and sets out strict guidelines on how museums are managed, collections cared for and how they interact with their visitors.

Trust chairman Graham Clarkson said: “As a volunteer-led and run museum, we are delighted that we are now recognised at the same level as Wales’ larger and professionally staffed museums.

"The project included building new secure artefact storage, implementing new procedures to ensure the collection is properly monitored and displayed and the writing of many new policies to cover all aspects of running a 21st century museum.

“This award will also allow us to seek out loans from the UK’s national collections, some of which store important artefacts related to the fascinating story of Pembroke Dock.”

The project was led by collections trustee Trevor Clark, assisted by Trust secretary, Wing Commander (ret'd) Tim Payne, together with advice and guidance from museum mentor Mark Lewis, AMA.