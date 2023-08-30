A dog who fell over a Pembrokeshire cliff has been reunited with its owner thanks to the joint efforts of a kayaker and the RNLI.
The dog went over the cliff at Box Bay, near Stackpole, on the morning of Monday August 28.
Tenby’s relief all-weather lifeboat, the Victor Freeman, was requested to launch shortly after 9am following a call received by the Coastguard that the dog had gone over the cliff.
Tenby RNLI posted on Facebook: “The volunteer crew were soon on the water and made their way to the scene, 10 miles west of the station.
“As they were approaching the beach, a kayaker who happened to be in the area was on his way into the beach.
“He then collected the dog before bringing it out to the lifeboat, where it was checked over and made comfortable, before being brought into Stackpole Quay and handed over to the Coastguard to await its owner.
"The lifeboat then returned to station.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here