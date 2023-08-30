The dog went over the cliff at Box Bay, near Stackpole, on the morning of Monday August 28.

Tenby’s relief all-weather lifeboat, the Victor Freeman, was requested to launch shortly after 9am following a call received by the Coastguard that the dog had gone over the cliff.

Tenby RNLI posted on Facebook: “The volunteer crew were soon on the water and made their way to the scene, 10 miles west of the station.

“As they were approaching the beach, a kayaker who happened to be in the area was on his way into the beach.

“He then collected the dog before bringing it out to the lifeboat, where it was checked over and made comfortable, before being brought into Stackpole Quay and handed over to the Coastguard to await its owner.

"The lifeboat then returned to station.”