Toby Price admitted four charges of fraud and one offence of engaging in commercial practice which, by omission, was misleading.

He denied a further count of fraud, as well as a charge of fraudulent trading, one offence of engaging in unfair commercial practice by contravening the requirements of professional diligence, and a charge of engaging in an unfair commercial practice which is misleading.

All of the charges involve the same complainant, from Merlins Bridge, in June and July last year.

At the time, Price was trading under the name Best Price Roofing Services.

Christian Jowett, prosecuting, said the complainant had suffered a total loss of £5,300. This included being charged £800 for the refitting of a roof tile, and £4,500 for unnecessary work on a chimney stack.

Mr Jowett said Price’s guilty pleas were acceptable, and a trial would not be sought on the remaining four charges.

Judge Huw Rees adjourned the case for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Price, of Broadmoor, near Kilgetty, will now be sentenced on October 10.

Judge Rees granted Price bail, but warned him that “all options remain open” when it comes to sentencing.