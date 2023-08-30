The day angling craft had suffered engine failure and was drifting close to shore at Buckspool, east of Freshwater West beach.

The all-weather lifeboat was paged at 12.49pm on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28, following a call for assistance from the day angling boat.

On arrival at Buckspool, the lifeboat crew found the broken-down boat around 150m from the shoreline. It has dropped its anchor, which luckily was holding.

Another vessel in the area had also heard the call and were standing by to offer assistance if needed.

An Angle RNLI spokesperson said: "Following an assessment of the situation, a tow was passed and the vessel attempted to retrieve their anchor but were forced to cut it due to it being fouled.

"Once free, the crew began to tow the vessel towards Milford.

"Once off the docks channel, the casualty vessel was put into an alongside tow and placed safely alongside the Mackerel Stage to await assistance into the marina by the marina staff at the next lock in.

"With no further assistance required, the lifeboat was stood down to return to station where she was readied for service once again by 3pm."