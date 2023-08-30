The tower, on the corner of White Lion Street and South Parade, forms part of Tenby’s mayor’s parlour which is to be opened to the public as part of Cadw’s Open Doors scheme.

The scheme is Wales’ annual contribution to the European Heritage Days initiative, which invites heritage organisations, private owners, local authorities and others to open their doors or offer activities to the public free of charge during September.

Funded and organised by Cadw, the ever-popular festival of Wales’ built heritage is encouraging Welsh residents and visitors alike to explore some of the country’s lesser-known and smaller-scale sites ― several of which are usually closed to the public.

The mayor’s parlour is situated at the rear of the De Valence Pavilion in Upper Frog Street, and up until the 1970s, was formerly the back bar of the entertainmnent venue.

It is now the meting place of Tenby Town Council but is rarely opened to the public.

Notable occasions include the mayor-making ceremony and visits by local organisations.

The parlour is full of Tenby Town Council memorabilila, including photographs and portraits of mayors from years gone by.

It will be open under the Cadw scheme on Sunday September 30 between 10am and 4pm, and ‘knowledgeable individuals’ will be on hand to offer information.