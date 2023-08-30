A TENBY man was found to have been drug driving near Neyland last October has been banned from driving for three years.
John Timmis, 36 of The Glebe, had been driving a Vauxhall Tigra on the A477 through Honeyborough on October 30, 2022.
When tested by police, he recorded having 20 micrograms of cocaine per litre (µg/L) of blood – where the legal limit to exclude accidental exposure is 10µg/L – as well as 591µg/L of benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine. The limit for that is 50µg/L.
He pleaded not guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court to two charges of drug driving, but was found guilty of them both on August 24.
Timmis was fined £180 and was banned from driving for three years. He was also ordered to pay £620 in costs and a £72 surcharge.
