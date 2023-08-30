An emergency rescue operation was under way this afternoon in Pembroke Dock after a man was discovered in the river near Hobb's Point.
Police were called to the car park off Criterion Way at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, August 30.
"There were concerns for the welfare of a man in the mud on the river with the tide coming in," commented a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson
"Police, fire and Coastguard were in attendance and the man was safely back on dry land by 4.05pm."
The emergency service's concerns were heightened by today's high spring tide which is expected at around 6.40pm. This will see the Cleddau rising to just over 8 metres.
