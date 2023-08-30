A CARELESS quadbike rider has been hit with three penalty points after being hauled before the court.
Mark Phillips, 41, of Church Lane in Newcastle Emlyn, was charged with riding on a public road without due care and attention.
Phillips was riding the quadbike along the A484 at Llechryd on January 27, Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
He admitted the charge on August 23.
Phillips was fined £40, and was ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £16 surcharge, alongside his penalty points.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here