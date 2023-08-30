A CARELESS quadbike rider has been hit with three penalty points after being hauled before the court. 

Mark Phillips, 41, of Church Lane in Newcastle Emlyn, was charged with riding on a public road without due care and attention.

Phillips was riding the quadbike along the A484 at Llechryd on January 27, Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard.

He admitted the charge on August 23.

Phillips was fined £40, and was ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £16 surcharge, alongside his penalty points.