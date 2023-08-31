Generating 215,000 kw/hr of electricity per year, the panels have a peak capacity of 210.75 KW. They have been installed by Centreco, which is the UK’s leading installer of solar energy systems for businesses.

Chris Thomas of Ledwood said: “The panels will reduce carbon emissions by 101,000 co2 kgs per year, which is the equivalent to approximately 33 petrol driven cars being driven for a year.

"This is a significant investment for us and an important step for the business as we focus on doing the right thing, which is reducing our electricity costs as well as our impact on the environment."

Ledwood is an independent engineering, fabrication and construction company specialising in the delivery of complex projects in the process and energy sectors.