“Although it started off a bit damp, the sun came out for the best part of the day and a lovely time was had by everyone,” said show secretary Jane Meyrick.

Local politicians Simon Hart MP and Sam Kurtz MS were amongst the visitors to the show at Carew Airfield on Wednesday August 23.

Champion young handler Mari Anthony (centre) and reserve champion Lottie Day are pictured with judge Jacob Anthony and category sponsor Sam Kurtz MS. (Image: Susan McKehon)

Shadow rural affairs minister Sam described the day as ‘fantastic’, and added: “Huge congratulations to Dan Treharne and the whole committee and team of volunteers for putting on a great day”

He added: “Had the pleasure of sponsoring the Sheep Young Handlers competition once again this year, and congrats to Mari for winning champion and Lottie for winning reserve champion.

“I didn’t envy Jacob Anthony in judging the competition, a really strong field of future shepherds and shepherdesses!”

Show chairman Dan Treharne presents the Millennium Cup to children's competitions winner Minnie Edwards, and the Egg Cup to Colwyn Harts, who also won trophies for best vegetable exhibit and the most points in the vegetable section. (Image: Susan McKehon)

Alongside the cattle, sheep and horse exhibitors, there was a very entertaining attractions ring.

Meirion Jones gets ready to stage his popular sheepdog display. (Image: Martletwy Show)

This featured demonstrations from Dyfed Shire Horses, Meirion Owen and his sheepdogs, a vintage parade, a silage demonstration by Richard Merriman Contracting and a parade of the Cresselly Hunt Foxhounds.

Show chairman Dan Treharne's boys are fascinated by the silage display. (Image: Martletwy Show)

Mid and West Wales Fire Brigade and some cute alpacas from Pembrokeshire Alpaca Trekking were also in attendance.

Will Evans with his champion Kerry Hills sheep (Image: Martletwy Show)

There were numerous outdoor and indoor trade stands for everyone to enjoy.

The horticultural and craft marquee was full of lots of wonderful exhibits, and show chairman Dan Treharne was kept busy presenting the silverware to successful competitors.

Trophy winners in the craft and horticulture section were, left to right: Deborah Beere (preserves), Melanie Morgan (floral art), Wendy Williams (handicrafts) and Robert Scourfield (flowers). (Image: Susan McKehon)

There was a triple success for Colwyn Harts, who not only claimed the Egg Cup but also won the trophy for best vegetable exhibit and the highest points in the vegetable section.

A four-legged passenger enjoys a ride in the vintage vehicle parade. (Image: Martletwy Show)

There was plenty of attention for the alpacas. (Image: Martletwy Show)

Working hunter champion Moonraker is rewarded with a kiss from Chloe Owen. (Image: Martletwy Show)

Supreme sheep champion, Ana, was proudly showed by Osian Jenkins. (Image: Susan McKehon)