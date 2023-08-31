The 70th annual Martletwy Show was a huge success, with excellent entries and enthusiastic crowds.
“Although it started off a bit damp, the sun came out for the best part of the day and a lovely time was had by everyone,” said show secretary Jane Meyrick.
Local politicians Simon Hart MP and Sam Kurtz MS were amongst the visitors to the show at Carew Airfield on Wednesday August 23.
Shadow rural affairs minister Sam described the day as ‘fantastic’, and added: “Huge congratulations to Dan Treharne and the whole committee and team of volunteers for putting on a great day”
He added: “Had the pleasure of sponsoring the Sheep Young Handlers competition once again this year, and congrats to Mari for winning champion and Lottie for winning reserve champion.
“I didn’t envy Jacob Anthony in judging the competition, a really strong field of future shepherds and shepherdesses!”
Alongside the cattle, sheep and horse exhibitors, there was a very entertaining attractions ring.
This featured demonstrations from Dyfed Shire Horses, Meirion Owen and his sheepdogs, a vintage parade, a silage demonstration by Richard Merriman Contracting and a parade of the Cresselly Hunt Foxhounds.
Mid and West Wales Fire Brigade and some cute alpacas from Pembrokeshire Alpaca Trekking were also in attendance.
There were numerous outdoor and indoor trade stands for everyone to enjoy.
The horticultural and craft marquee was full of lots of wonderful exhibits, and show chairman Dan Treharne was kept busy presenting the silverware to successful competitors.
There was a triple success for Colwyn Harts, who not only claimed the Egg Cup but also won the trophy for best vegetable exhibit and the highest points in the vegetable section.
