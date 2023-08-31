Earlier this month this was what happened when Adelaide Martin turned 100 on August 15, joined by her 101-year-old husband, John, and their two sons, Nick and Jeremy along with family and friends.

Adelaide spent many years in the RAF where she serviced aeroplanes while John served as a radio operator on the Lancaster bombers during the Second World War. He was shot down over Berlin and taken as prisoner and has published his experiences in a book entitled ‘A Raid Over Berlin’.

Twelve years ago the couple moved to Tanygroes, near Cardigan.

“Adelaide and John are a truly beautiful couple who are a great inspiration to everyone who knows them,” said their neighbour and close friend, Pauline Wilkins, who joined the family at the birthday celebrations earlier this month.

“How many married couples reach that magnificent age? It really is quite unique.”

The couple would have celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary on September 29.

Sadly Adelaide was taken into a care home just a few days prior to her birthday as a result of dementia and passed away on August 30.