Those with a lottery ticket and a SA66 7TP postcode were awarded a £1,000 win in one of the fundraising lottery's daily prize draws.

The winning postcode belongs to the People's Postcode Lottery players who live in the Maenclochog area of Pembrokeshire.

Subscriptions to the postcode lottery supports a range of charities across the UK.

A minimum of 33 per cent of the ticket prices goes to charity.

The People's Postcode Lottery manages lotteries for 20 charities, with each one having one draw a month.

The lottery is hugely popular nationally and supports "a wide range of charities and good causes across Britain and around the world".

To date, they’ve generously provided more than £1.1 Billion in funding which is helping thousands of organisations and projects.