The incident happened on the afternoon of Bank Holiday Monday, August 28, as crowds of people visited the Cenarth Falls ndear Newcastle Emlyn.

The two men had jumped into the water to save a dog after it became trapped in the strong current.

“It was a warm, calm afternoon and the water looked perfectly safe,” commented a Cenarth resident who witnessed the event.

“The dog had jumped in for a swim but it got caught in an extremely strong current and was being dragged down. Its owner went in to try and rescue him, but he got dragged down too, as he didn’t realise how strong the current was.”

A second man then entered the water in a bid to help the dog owner, but he too, became caught up in the current.

“This isn’t the first time that incidents of this nature have happened in Cenarth and I’ve been asking for warning signs to be put up for ages," continued the resident.

"So many children play on the riverbank and if the weather is calm, as it was on Monday, they could be tempted to go into the water for a paddle. But if they got caught up in a current as strong as it was on Monday, I dread to think what could happen.”

Bystanders tried to throw life rings at the two men but once again, the current prevented them from being reached.

The men eventually managed to reach a tree that was close to a small island in the middle of the river and they hauled themselves onto wait for the emergency services. In the meantime, the dog managed to swim out of the current and make its way to the riverbank.

“Obviously this incident had a happy ending as both men plus the dog survived the incident,” added the Cenarth resident.

“But please can some signs be put up warning people of the hidden dangers in the water.”

Ceredigion County Council has been asked to comment on the incident.