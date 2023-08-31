Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre will be screening Wagner’s Das Rheingold in September.

The opera is sung in German with English subtitles and follows the story of a precious hoard of gold that is stolen from the river Rhine. There is a chain of destructive events which pit gods and mortals against each other for generations.

The performance that will be screened is from the Royal Opera House and is conducted by Antonio Pappano and arranged by Barrie Kosky. Starring in Das Rheingold is Christopher Maltman as Wotan and a Christopher Purves as Alberich.

Das Rheingold will be screened at the Torch Theatre on Sunday, September 24 at 2pm. Tickets cost £20 or £18 for concessions and £9 for those under 26.

Tickets can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.

There is also a special offer at the Torch, if you buy any five titles of The Royal Opera House or MET Operas 23/24 season by October 1, you will get the fifth half price.