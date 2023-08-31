Tenby has been named as one of the top 10 best seaside towns in the UK by Express.co.uk.

The Pembrokeshire town was joined by the likes of St Ives (Cornwall), Runswick Bay (Yorkshire) and Lyme Regis (Dorset) in making the list.

Express said it had been busy all summer visiting coastal towns all over the UK and had finally come up with a list of the 10 best locations that, if not already, should be on your list of places to visit.

Tenby has been named among the best seaside towns in the UK (Image: Getty Images)

The news outlet said: "Some are quirky Victorian resorts brimming with nostalgia yet embracing a modern revival – others are sleepy fishing villages unchanged in a century.

"From household names with famed sandy beaches to hidden coves far from the beaten track, there’s surely something for everyone."

The best seaside towns in the UK

According to Express.co.uk these are the best seaside towns in the UK:

Bamburgh, Northumberland

Runswick Bay, Yorkshire

St Ives, Cornwall

West Wittering, West Sussex

Lyme Regis, Dorset

Southwold, North Suffolk

Tenby, Pembrokeshire

North Berwick, East Lothian

Tobermory, Argyll & Bute

Deal, Kent

What makes Tenby one of the best seaside towns in the UK

From its beautiful beaches to the iconic coloured houses, The Express said there was a lot to like about Tenby.

The Express, describing Tenby, said: "Millions of people flock to the beautiful harbour town of Tenby in South Wales every year.

"In the summer months, people have even had to queue to get into the pub.

"Instantly recognisable coloured houses, the remains of a hilltop castle, a golf course and stunning views out onto the Bristol Channel are all crammed into this town of 4,000.

"To top it all off, there are no less than four beaches and a smattering of microbreweries."

Tenby is a popular location for both tourists and those looking for a more permanent stay.

The coastal town was also recently voted among one of the best places to live by the sea by The Times.