The Torch Theatre hosts weekly singing groups called Torch Voices for adults who wish to sing in a fun, informal and friendly group.

The sessions are open to all singers aged 18 and over, whether a beginner or experienced and new members are welcome.

Tim Howe, senior manager youth and community, said: “Torch Voices is a space for anyone over the age of 18 (with no upper limit). No audition is needed or required. Our choir welcomes enthusiastic people who would like to sing in a group and develop their choral performance skills.

“Most importantly we would love you to join if you want to have fun and make new friendships just as much as you want to sing!

“Whilst we meet every week to rehearse, socialist - and sometimes perform in concerts - there is no pressure to attend weekly. Coke when suits you and your schedule.”

Torch Voices is led by Angharad Sanders and sessions are held on a Thursday evening between 6pm and 7.30pm at the Torch Theatre.

Sessions cost £5 each of £50 for the whole term. Contact the Torch Theatre on 01646 694192 for more information or to be booked into Torch Voices.