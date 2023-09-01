Police were called to a road traffic collision near Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest, at around 8am on August 13. They discovered a vehicle which had been abandoned, and a short distance away they found 21-year-old Corey Hayes.

“He was restrictive to the officers and as a result he was asked to provide a sample of breath and a drugs swipe,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest court this week.

“He refused both.”

Hayes, of Old Bridge, Haverfordwest pleaded guilty failing to provide breath and a second charge of failing to provide blood for analysis.

Following the request of his solicitor, Mr David Williams, magistrates were given a probation report outlining the events leading up to the offence.

The court was told that Hayes was on his way to his grandmother’s house after working a late shift in Saundersfoot the previous night.

“He lost control of the car after hitting the kerb and he panicked,” the probation officer told magistrates.

“He had a spliff and later on, when the police officers arrived, he panicked again and refused to give them samples. He knows now that that was wrong and he should have explained everything to the police as he’s done with me today.”

The probations officer’s comments were endorsed by David Williams.

“The whole scenario that he found himself in made him feel scared,” he said.

Hayes was sentenced to a 12-month community order during which he must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay a £114 court surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.