The morning show, which regularly attracts more than five million listeners, will take the theme ‘Tenby – life’s not always a beach’.

Its aim is to show the town from the point of view of its retail, hospitality and healthcare, pointing out that, aside from its tourist trade, it is a place where people live and work year-round.

Vince and Fiona Malone from Tenby Stores and Post Office; Lucas Boissevain from Penally Abbey Hotel and Derek Skidmore from Belvedere House Residential Care Home teamed up to apply to the Today programme when it put a call-out for guest editors from communities.

The quartet put together their submission and were just a handful chosen from thousands of applicants to work alongside Today producers to create their programme.

“It’s really exciting,” said Vince. “This is giving Tenby a national stage, and one that it deserves to be on.

“We hope it will open people’s eyes to the fact that although Tenby is a famous seaside resort, it is also a place with the same pressures of other towns – but that is sometimes forgotten.

“For us to be the jewel in the crown of Welsh tourism we need to be able to provide the best workforce and to do that we need to make sure there are no barriers in the way.

“So we’ll be talking about problems including public transport, recruitment, housing and opportunities for young people.”

The programme will feature a mixture of live and pre-recorded material and will be broadcast from a studio from Tenby’s community learning cerntre.

“The Radio 4 team have been out and about in Tenby gathering opinions and soundbites, and there’s so much material that they are having to do an edit of their edit,” added Vince.

It is planned that representatives from the Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire County Council will also feature on the programme.

*The Tenby edit on the BBC Radio 4 Today programme can be heard between 7am and 9am on Saturday Septenber 2.