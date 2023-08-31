On the mine (see photo) we also have memories dedicated to the Port of Milford Haven fast mine layers; HMS Abdiel, Apollo, Ariadne, Latona, Manxman and Welshman, in operational support to HMSAdventurer, 1941-1945.

The mine dedication (Image: Jeff Dunn)

The 6th Battalion of the Royal Welch Parachute Regiment who lost their lives when HMS Abdiel (see photo) was sunk. 58 members of the 1st Paratroopers and 48

crew members lost their lives. 150 were injured but many were saved by HMS Penelope (see photo) which, sadly, was lost 5 months later to a torpedo.

HMS Penelope (Image: Jeff Dunn)

Each year we are joined at this Service by a lady and gentleman with direct contact to HMS Abdiel. The daughter of Capt. John Mathias, who sadly lost his life when it was sunk, and the son of Sgt. David Thomas George Bailey, 6th Battalion Royal Welch Parachute Regiment, who was one of those

saved by HMS Penelope.

If there are any relatives or personnel connected in any way to the Mine Depot, Mine Layers or the 6th Battalion of the Royal Welch Paras, please come and join us at the Rath Service."

I'm grateful to Neil for his dedicated reminder.

On a personal note, until I came along in 1944, my mother was one of those doing-their-bit for the war effort at the Mine Depot in the war, and I recall her telling me how much she'd enjoyed the camaraderie and experience, except, that is, for the strict no-smoking regulations adding that even though she couldn't smoke while in there, the materials they were handling made her hands so yellow it looked like she smoked at least 100 ciggies a day!

Naturally, there was no protective clothing available back then.

The Mine Depot was obviously one of Pembrokeshire's prime targets for German bombers, but being so difficult to detect, all their efforts to pinpoint its whereabouts proved unsuccessful. The town of Milford was indeed fortunate to escape serious damage although there was some speculation that the stray bombs that hit Lower Scoveston were originally intended for the Mine Depot, but we'll never know if that was true or not.

HMS Abdiel (Image: Jeff Dunn)

As Neil said, during the Second World War the Mine Depot at Milford Haven played a significant role, and throughout the war, thousands of mines were manufactured

for collection by layers to sow them in the Med.

A little bit of research showed that the defensive minelayer, HMS Adventure, along with offensive layers in the Abdiel class, HMS Latoma, HMS Manxman, HMS Welshman,

HMS Ariadne and HMS Opollo were renowned for their speed of 39.75 knots.

These ships also played an integral part in keeping the lifeline to Malta open during the Island's siege.

The Abdiels were strikingly handsome ships of 2650 tons, 418' long, had a beam of 40 feet and a draught of 13 feet for'ard and 15' 3" aft.

They carried 257 officers and men, and had stowage space for 150-160 mines.

HMS Abdiel's distinguished career ended at Taranto Harbour, in the very early hours

of September 10th 1943, blasted in two by a magnetic mine, having arrived there with a

large contingent of British troops sent to occupy the port.

Leading Seaman Alfred Gwilliam, of Milford Haven, who was awarded the Conspicuous

Gallantry Medal for exceptional heroism when he served on HMS Exeter at the Battle of the River Plate in December 1939, was also one of the HMS Abdeil survivors.

Eighty years has passed since the Abdiel sank, and once again TRM pays tribute

to all who were lost, and to Neil Jackson, for keeping its memory alive.

And that brings us to this week's "wise saying," which is from Henry David Thoreau: “I suppose you think that persons who are as old as me are always thinking about very grave things, but I know that I am meditating on the same old themes that we did when we were 10 years old, only we go more gravely about it."

Take care, please stay safe.