Hywel Dda Health Charities - the official charity for the Hywel Dda University Health Board - has used funds donated by the public to buy a new spirometer for Glangwili Hospital.

The device is used to diagnose and monitor lung conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome. It assesses lung functionality by measuring how much air is inhaled, exhaled and how quickly patients breathe out.

Respiratory clinical nurse specialist Marian Davies said: “We are incredibly grateful for the donations that have enabled the spirometer to be purchased for Glangwili Hospital.

“The new equipment will allow us to determine a patient’s diaphragm weakness and identify the need for a possible escalation of care. It also enables us to carry out spirometer in clinic, which lets us tailor treatment and reduces the workload for the cardio-respiratory department.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk