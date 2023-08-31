The promised reforms will give custody officers the power to use “reasonable force” to ensure those awaiting sentencing appear in the dock or by video link.

Those convicted could face an extra two years in jail if they ignore a judge’s order and continue to refuse to attend court. This would apply in cases where the maximum sentence is life imprisonment, including crimes like murder, rape, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The plans come after child murderer Lucy Letby refused to appear for her sentencing earlier this month.

The Ministry of Justice said judges would have discretion over whether it is “in the interests of justice” to order an offender to attend court.

No exact date has been given for the legislation and it has been promised in “due course”.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

In an ideal world, criminals should have to face up to the consequences of what they have done, and hear the impact their actions have had on their victims.

You only have to read the powerful and heart-breaking victim impact statements in the Letby trial, as reported in our colleague Mark Dowling’s excellent coverage for the Chester Standard, to understand why families of victims would want the defendant to be in the dock.

You have to hope that, as was directed by the judge, their words will make their way to Letby.

But would forcing her, or other criminals, to attend court offer a sense of closure to victims’ families? Would the defendants show any sign of remorse for what they have done, or would it give the defendant one last chance to score points over those they have wronged? Will the prospect of two extra years make any difference to how they act if they are already facing a lengthy period behind bars?

Speaking to the Mirror, Jebina Islam – the sister of Sabina Nessa, who was murdered in South East London in 2021 by Koci Selamaj – said: “It’s about time. We’ve seen from my sister’s case that there has been a pattern that these animals are not coming to court and now we have put a stop to this.

“I hope this will bring some sort of comfort to victims and their families that these animals will be made to come to court whether they like it or not.”

Cheryl Korbel has been campaigning for a change in the law after Thomas Cashman, who shot nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel after chasing a fellow drug dealer in to her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, refused to appear when sentenced to a minimum of 42 years.

“We just hope it gets changed so no-one else has to go through it,” Ms Korbel told ITV.

However, former prison officer Bryn Hughes – whose daughter PC Nicola Hughes was killed in 2012 alongside fellow PC Fiona Bone in a gun and grenade ambush while on duty in Tameside, Greater Manchester – warned against a “knee-jerk, headline-grabbing” response.

“I have seen it from both sides of the courtroom. On being the father of someone who was murdered and being in court, and a former prison officer who has actually restrained someone into court, it is difficult,” he told the PA news agency.

When asked about the behaviour he had seen from prisoners forced in to courtrooms, he said: “Foul abuse towards the family, abused the court, turned their back, kicked off, fought, spat, bitten people.”

Mr Hughes also warned the infrastructure of courtrooms across England and Wales meant it was often very difficult to force people up the often narrow steps from the cells in to courtrooms.

This highlights that these plans could put the safety of prison and court staff – who already have a difficult job – at risk in asking them to use “reasonable force” to ensure reluctant defendants attend court. And that’s not to mention any potential injuries that could be caused to the defendant themselves. Just because they have done terrible things, does that make that okay?

In my short time reporting on the courts in west Wales, I have come across only one defendant failing to attend their own sentencing. Lynne Leyson’s case would be included under the new plans, as conspiring to supply Class A drugs carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

In that case, the judge adjourned her sentencing until a later date, and ordered that she would be sentenced in her absence if she does not attend.

But when I first heard the plans, my thoughts turned to a case where a defendant did attend court, but was sent back to the cells due to his sustained vocal outbursts.

"Your performance in the dock today, and in my view performance it has been, displayed no hint of regret or shame at what you have done," Judge Paul Thomas told Tyler Lindley, as he sentenced him to life, with a minimum term of 18 years, for murdering his brother Cameron.

This case in particular would’ve been extremely traumatic for the family involved, so I will not even try to put myself in their shoes.

But looking at the overall picture, would you want to put victims or their families at risk of being subjected to disruption, ridicule, or even abuse when what they are seeking is to get justice?

Surely the focus of sentencing proceedings should be on the victim, or victims’ families and friends, rather than making it all about the perpetrator?