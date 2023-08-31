Police officers stopped Derek Evans at around 9am on June 21 after a routine check on his vehicle informed them that he had no insurance.

After they stopped him, a roadside breath test was carried out which proved positive.

Evans was taken to the police custody suite where a blood test was carried out for analysis. This confirmed that he had 140 mcg of alcohol in his blood. The legal limit is 80.

Evans, 56, of Blaenffos, Boncath was represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher who informed magistrates that his client had been out with friends the previous evening to celebrate his birthday.

“Naturally he’d had some alcohol,” he said. “The following morning his electricity had run out so he was taking his card to replace it. He felt fine.”

Evans pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and of driving over the specified alcohol limit.

For the offence he was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.