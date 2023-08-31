THE 3,000 members of the Western Telegraph Camera Club take stunning pictures in all weathers.
Every day, our members post great pictures taken all across Pembrokeshire, whether its of stunning views of the coast, amazing pictures of wildlife including deer and butterflies or of local landmarks.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Milford MarinaMilford Marina (Image: Adam Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: St David’s Cathedral from the bell towerSt David’s Cathedral from the bell tower (Image: Deborah OBrien (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Dogs roseDogs rose (Image: Karen Sage (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: A small tortoiseshell butterflyA small tortoiseshell butterfly (Image: Ka John (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Stags at Great Wedlock Farm and Deer ParkStags at Great Wedlock Farm and Deer Park (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Lighthouse on Caldey IslandLighthouse on Caldey Island (Image: Chris Wilson (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Western Telegraph: Giltar PointGiltar Point (Image: Valerie Young (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
