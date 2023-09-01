Every business which serves food is required by law to be inspected. They are then ranked from five – meaning standards are excellent – to zero – meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

Food hygiene ratings are awarded following inspections by the local authority.

Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:

Hygienic food handling: Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene

Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future

These ratings are listed on the Food Standards Agency website, and all information in this article is as listed August 31, 2023.

Rose & Crown

Address: Goodwick Square, Goodwick

Date of inspection: July 11, 2023

Inspection outcome:

Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary

Improvement necessary Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Major improvement necessary

Major improvement necessary Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

A statement on the Rose & Crown’s Facebook page read: “It has come to our attention that a clerical error with the dates on our digitally created paperwork has led to this unfortunate situation. We are currently in the process of appealing this decision, as we firmly believe that this mistake has heavily influenced the final score of our food and hygiene rating.

“Our dedicated team of talented chefs and staff work tirelessly to ensure the highest level of cleanliness and food safety standards are met. We take immense pride in our kitchen's hygiene practices, and this isolated incident does not define our commitment to excellence.

“Despite this temporary setback, we appreciate the continued support and trust from our amazing customers. Your satisfaction and well-being remain our top priority, and we are fully committed to rectifying this situation promptly.”

Golden Fountain

Address: Priory Road, Milford Haven

Date of inspection: May 23, 2023

Inspection outcome:

Hygienic food handling: Major improvement necessary

Major improvement necessary Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Major improvement necessary

Major improvement necessary Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

A statement on the Golden Fountain’s Facebook page said the business has been under new management since July 19.

Williams Marine Ltd - K Shed

Address: The Docks, Milford Haven

Date of inspection: January 31, 2023

Inspection outcome: