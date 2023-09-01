Cancer Research UK has funded a scheme in the Hywel Dda University Health Board with the aim of speeding up prostate cancer diagnosis.

The initiative is part of the Test, Evidence, Transition (TET) scheme and is aiming to provide the best chance of tackling the cancer with the streamlined testing and diagnosis pathway.

In west Wales, the service is called PROSTAD and aims to have all patients in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire seen at a hospital close to them and results passed to their clinician within 24 hours. The aim is to roll the scheme out in the next 12 months.

The health board is also aiming to use a newer ‘gold standard’ ultrasound-guided prostate biopsy test which will reduce the risk of infection and discomfort for patients.

Me Yeung Ng, urology consultant at the health board, said: “We hope this new pathway will reduce stress for patients while speeding up diagnosis and therefore access to treatment - as we know the sooner cancer can be treated the better the outcome for the patient.

“The introduction of ‘gold standard’ diagnostic testing will provide the best available diagnostic accuracy and improve patient safety by reducing potential complications associated with infection.”

The new system will see patients needing an MRI for suspected prostate cancer attend a dedicated MRI clinic at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth. The results will be given to the clinician overseeing the patient within 24 hours and the patient will be offered a follow up appointment the following day with a urology consultant and specialist nurse at a hospital closest to the patient.

The new biopsy test will involve taking tissue samples from the prostate under local anaesthetic by inserting a needle into the prostate.

If the scheme - which has received £900,000 funding from Cancer Research UK - is successful, it could be rolled out across other health boards.

Brian Knowles, Cancer Research UK’s TET programme lead, said: “Test Evidence Transition is an exciting new approach which we hope will significantly improve the way people experience their cancer diagnosis.

“This service is just the first of many, which could establish new ways of working to improve cancer outcomes for patients.”

Dr Tom Crosby, clinical director for Cancer in Wales which is working alongside Cancer Research UK and Hywel Dda, said: “The team in Hywel Dda have led several pathway innovation pilots. This improvement project, supported by Cancer Research UK, is very timely. There is a major focus on improving patient pathways with a particular focus on urology.

“The primary aim of this initiative is, of course, to improve patient experience and outcomes, but working more effectively together and implementing gold standard tests and treatment, makes professional satisfaction also much higher.

“We, the Wales Cancer Network, look forward to helping to share the learning from this pilot to other health boards in Wales.”