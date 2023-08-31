The road was closed on the westbound carriage on the Cross Hands to Llanddarog stretch of the A48 this morning - Thursday, August 31 - due to a vehicle fire.

The fire was reported to Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service at 8.32am, and the service sent crews from Ammanford, Carmarthen, Pontarddulais and Tumble

On arrival, the crews found that the engine compartment of a small flatbed van was fully engulfed in flames, with the spokesperson saying the van was completely destroyed.

There was also damage caused to a nearby SOS phone and the road.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers were in attendance and closed the carriageway as the fire service used a breathing apparatus set, two hose reel jets and small gear to put out the fire.

Whilst the fire was being dealt with, there was a lot of traffic build up.

Fire crews left at 9.18am, shortly after lane two reopened, with lane one reopening at a later time.

