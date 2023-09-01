The call was made at around 3.30pm on Wednesday afternoon that a male person had been spotted in the mud some 50 metres off Criterion Way which is near to Front Street in Pembroke Dock.

Dyfed-Powys officers were already in attendance, however they were unable to reach the man because of the depth of the mud.

“We were asked to launch at 3.45pm, after being told that the male was stuck in the mud some 50 metres from the shoreline with a rapidly incoming tide,” said a spokesperson for Angle RNLI Lifeboat.

“As we made our way up to Pembroke Dock we were told that the tide had come in further which meant the casualty was now in the water. At this point the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R187 from St Athan had also been tasked to attend.”

When the Angle crew reached the male, they discovered that he was unable to move, after becoming firmly stuck in the mud, and was now up to his waist in water.

“Our Y boat was immediately deployed and headed in to assist the casualty. He was found to be extremely frightened and cold, and was by now waist deep in the water and stuck firmly in the mud.

“One of our crew members entered the water and was able to free the casualty and take him on board the Y boat and he was then taken ashore.”

Also in attendance were the coastguard rescue teams, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Dyfed-Powys Police officers who were then able to assess the casualty after reaching the shore.

“Once we knew that no medical assistance was required, the Y boat was recovered and the lifeboat stood down shortly after," confirmed Angle RNLI.