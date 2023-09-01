Cars became stuck in Cardigan’s Quay Street Car Park when flood levels rose to just under five metres on Thursday evening while photographs taken in Haverfordwest showed that the Cleddau had risen to just inches of the car park in Quay Street.

The problem looks set to get worse as the Friday and Saturday Spring tides are even higher.

At Haverfordwest, Friday's evening high tide is at 20.38 when the river is set to reach 2.97 metres, while Cardigan’s high, which is at 21.37, will rise to 5.2 metres.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued an urgent flood alert for the Pembrokehsire coast, extending from St Dogmaels in Cardigan to Amroth.

The alert comes as the high tides will be exacerbated by strong winds and significant wave heights. The most acute tidal surges are expected on Friday evening (September 1).

Low-lying lands and roads are particularly vulnerable during this period and the public is being urged to exercise caution near beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, and land which is close to estuaries.

The force of sea spray and waves during these times may also pose serious danger.

NRW say they will be closely monitoring the situation and individuals are encouraged to stay updated by checking the ‘River Levels, Rainfall and Sea Data’ on the organisation’s website.

Residents are also being advised to relocate their cars and other vehicles to elevated ground and to shut off gas, electricity and water mains supplies.

Livestock should be moved from regions susceptible to flooding and business owners are being asked to notify staff and patrons of the potential risk if they operate in areas susceptible to flooding.

People are being asked to abstain from walking, cycling, or driving through floodwaters - 30 cm of rapidly flowing water can dislodge a vehicle, while a mere 15 cm can knock an adult off balance. Floodwaters may also be contaminated, so any contact should be followed by thorough handwashing.

Another set of Spring high tides will take place at the end of September.

A statement from NRW said: "The combination of high tides, forecast winds and wave heights give a risk of flooding around the high tides between Thursday afternoon, 31 August and Saturday morning, 2 September.

"The highest tides over this period are expected to occur Thursday evening and Friday evening.

"Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected. Be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, and low-lying land, close to estuaries.

"Be careful as sea spray and waves could be dangerous. We will continue to monitor the situation. You can monitor the situation in your area by using our 'River Levels, Rainfall and Sea Data' on our website."