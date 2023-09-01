Roadworks will cause closures on various sections of the M4 near Newport, Cardiff and Port Talbot across the weekend.

All the road closures run from 8pm to 6am, with some having been in place since Tuesday, August 29.

These are the sections of the M4 that will experience road closures this weekend.

M4 road closures this weekend

M4 - Eastbound, junction 38 to 37: The entry slip road to the M4 eastbound for junction 38 (Margam) to 37 (Pyle) will be closed each night from 8pm to 6am until Saturday, September 9.

This is due to maintenance works. These overnight road closures have been in place since Tuesday (August 29).

M4 - Eastbound, junction 30 to 27: The entry slip roads to the M4 eastbound between junctions 30 (Cardiff Gate) and 27 (High Cross) will be closed from 8pm until 6am tonight (Friday, September 1).

This is due to maintenance work. These overnight closures have been ongoing since Tuesday (August 29).

M4 - Westbound, junction 39 to 40: The M4 will be closed westbound between junctions 39 (Groes) and 40 (Taibach) tonight (September 1) from 8pm until 6am tomorrow morning. This is due to electrical works being carried out.

For more travel updates visit the Traffic Wales website.