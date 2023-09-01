Able Seaman Steffan Rees was representing the UK Armed Forces rugby squad in Brittany when he passed away earlier this week.

The Royal Navy said it was working with the French authorities as they conduct their investigations.

The body of Mr Rees is reported to have been discovered on a rocky stretch of coast in Dinard in Brittany.

Investigators believe the player, whose team is based at the seaside resort for the World Defence Rugby competition, may have died in an accidental fall.

The Royal Navy said it was working with the French authorities.

Mr Rees’ club, Aberystwyth RFC, have issued a tribute to their player, and all of the side’s senior matches have been postponed this weekend.

“It is a very sad week in our club as we inform members of the death of our player Steffan Rees,” read a club statement.

“Steff passed away in France earlier this week where he was representing the combined British Armed Services in the Armed Forces Rugby World Cup, a tremendous achievement by Steff and one that our club is very proud of.

“Accordingly all senior rugby games have been cancelled this weekend as we send our deepest sympathy to Steff's family and close friends. All our thoughts are with you all at this very sad time.

“Rest in peace Steff.”

A statement from UK Armed Forces Rugby read: “We can confirm the death of Royal Navy sailor, Able Seaman Steffan Rees, representing the UK Armed Forces rugby squad in Brittany, France.

“Our thoughts and sympathy are with his family, friends and teammates.

“As we continue to assist the French authorities with their investigations, we are unable to comment further.”