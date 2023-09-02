The bay was funded by a grant from Sport Wales in support of the work being done with the club’s junior section.

The grant also paid for ten sets of junior clubs, balls, chipping nets and practice equipment.

The club’s junior co-ordinator, Huw John, said: “The training bay will go a long way in improving our offering to not only juniors, but all members.

“We have struggled for years without any covered practice area, so this will open opportunities to have lessons and practice even when the Pembrokeshire weather is against us.”

The bay was officially opened on August 26 by Haverfordwest Golf Club captain Alex Pyle and ladies captain Pam Pyle.

Iori Dobson, aged five, had the honour of hitting the first drive and - true to form - hit his shot straight down the middle.

Five-year-old Ioiri shows how it's done! (Image: Haverfordwest Golf Club)

Welcomed to the opening were junior players and parents; representatives of Wales Golf and headteacher Louise John and Seren Bartlett from Prendergast School, where pupils have been enjoying golf coaching from the club.

Also present were some of the club’s sponsors - John Thomas from JT Autos, Andy Repton from TCR, Jacky Jones from Werndale Hospital, Mathew Divry from Groundworks, Nick Packman from Nolton Haven Mill, David Kelly, Ollie Dobson and Alan Spencer.

Club captain Alex Pyle and ladies captain Pam Pyle declared the facility open. (Image: Haverfordwest Golf Club)

This year, the club has had a big focus on the junior section. Huw Jones took over as junior co-ordinator and, with the assistance of Elspeth Owen, Alan Spencer and Elliot Harding, has driven forward some successful initiatives.

These have included the Juniors New2Golf Scheme, sponsored by Wales Golf, and from 24 juniors who took part, 18 have now taken up junior membership and another cohort is on the way, The club now has 36 junior members after attracting other juniors from across the area.

Commented Huw: “The future of the club is its juniors.

“With competition from the offerings of football, cricket, rugby, and hockey - to name a few sports that are available in our area - we must ensure that we are able to offer a great experience and welcome all children and their families to the club.

“Thanks to everybody that has been involved in our journey so far."

In June, the club hosted a Juniors Open, a Dyfed Order of Merit event, attracting junior players from across West Wales.

In August, Haverfordwest Golf Club’s first team, the Tigers Team sponsored the inaugural Tigers Shield which saw our Juniors teaming up with members from the Tigers, Ladies and Seniors sections in a very competitive Texas Scramble event.

The club has also developed a great relationship with Prendergast School and over the past three months, Huw and Alan, have been at school Wednesday and Friday afternoons introducing and coaching years 4,5and 6 pupils in golf and over 140 children have been down to the club to use our practice facilities. We are now engaged with other local schools with a similar offering.