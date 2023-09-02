PEMBROKESHIRE is a well-known tourist destination and many thousands descend on the county every year.
Among those who visit the picturesque towns and villages are some famous faces who have spent time enjoying the beauty of Pembrokeshire, whether they have been in the area for work or leisure.
We delve into the archives and our nostalgia group for some pictures of famous faces visiting the county over the last few decades, including Coronation Street actresses, famous actors and naturalists.
Some of the pictures were submitted by members of our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories.
Have you met a celebrity whilst out and about in Pembrokeshire? Let us know at https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/my/ccn/assignment/NfsHKdH3/
