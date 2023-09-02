PEMBROKESHIRE is a well-known tourist destination and many thousands descend on the county every year. 

Among those who visit the picturesque towns and villages are some famous faces who have spent time enjoying the beauty of Pembrokeshire, whether they have been in the area for work or leisure.

We delve into the archives and our nostalgia group for some pictures of famous faces visiting the county over the last few decades, including Coronation Street actresses, famous actors and naturalists.

Some of the pictures were submitted by members of our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories. 
Western Telegraph: Richard Burton in Lower Town for Under Milk Wood filming in the early 1970s.Richard Burton in Lower Town for Under Milk Wood filming in the early 1970s. (Image: Andrew Francis via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Western Telegraph: Gregory Peck during filming for Moby Dick in Fishguard/Goodwick in the 1950sGregory Peck during filming for Moby Dick in Fishguard/Goodwick in the 1950s (Image: Donna Louise Thomas via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Western Telegraph: David Attenborough on Skomer IslandDavid Attenborough on Skomer Island (Image: BBC)

Western Telegraph: Julie Hesmondhalgh in Haverfordwest in 2021Julie Hesmondhalgh in Haverfordwest in 2021 (Image: Nicola McNaughton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)
Western Telegraph: Pat Phoenix (Elsie Tanner in Coronation Street) in Prospect Place, Pembroke Dock in 1964.Pat Phoenix (Elsie Tanner in Coronation Street) in Prospect Place, Pembroke Dock in 1964. (Image: William Jones via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)
Western Telegraph: Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson on Freshwater West for Harry Potter filming in 2009.Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson on Freshwater West for Harry Potter filming in 2009. (Image: Stephen Hughes via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Have you met a celebrity whilst out and about in Pembrokeshire? Let us know at https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/my/ccn/assignment/NfsHKdH3/