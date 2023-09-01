A flood alert is in place along the Pembrokeshire coast following exceptionally high Spring tides.
Thursday evening saw water levels rise alarmingly at several river-side locations - notably in Haverfordwest.
Western Telegraph reader Richard Etherington captured striking images of the waters of the Cleddau coming with inches of the quayside.
The latest update from Natural Resources Wales (NRW) relating to the entire Pembrokeshire coast was issued at 1.25pm today, Friday September 1.
A flood alert is in place for the area.
NRW stated: "The combination the high tides, forecast winds and wave heights gives a risk of flooding around the high tide on Friday evening the 1st of September.
"Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected.
"Be careful on beaches, coastal footpaths, roads, and low-lying land, close to the estuary. We will continue to monitor the situation."
This evening's high tide is set to be even greater.
Tonight, Friday September 1, the river is set to reach a height of 2.97 metres.
There are flood alerts in place in Pembrokeshire this evening.
You can monitor the situation in your area by using our 'River Levels, Rainfall and Sea Data' on the Natural Resources Wales website.
