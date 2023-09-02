THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and this week, the theme is birds of prey.

We received more than a dozen of submissions of various birds of prey and here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Golden eagle. Golden eagle. (Image: John Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Fledgling buzzardFledgling buzzard (Image: Helena Photography (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Red kiteRed kite (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: SparrowhawkSparrowhawk (Image: Gareth Rees-Paton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Owl.Owl. (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: BuzzardBuzzard (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.