We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and this week, the theme is birds of prey.

We received more than a dozen of submissions of various birds of prey and here are just a few of our favourites.

Golden eagle. (Image: John Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Fledgling buzzard (Image: Helena Photography (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Red kite (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Sparrowhawk (Image: Gareth Rees-Paton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Owl. (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Buzzard (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

