The newly-announced bans in both Carmarthenshire and Swansea mean the practice is now banned in 14 of the 22 Welsh local authority. Pembrokeshire council has already banned the practice, however Ceredigion council has not.

Since RSPCA Cymru launched its #NoFunAtTheFair campaign in June 2023, 11,351 people have signed up, following on from more than 8,000 throwing their support behind the issue in 2022.

RSPCA Cymru has been campaigning to ban the giving on animals as prizes. (Image: RSPCA Cymru)

Sioned Nikolic, RSPCA Cymru’s public affairs officer, said: “It is fantastic news to have Swansea and Carmarthenshire added to our list to make it 14 local authorities in total who have taken action.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has taken the time to fill out our campaign action and to the councillors too for their part in getting this over the line in their areas.

“The list is growing and we really do hope that soon we can say all 22 local authorities have banned this outdated practice.

“We know that this is something people care about - with many assuming it is already banned.

"Sadly, this practice can still take place on private land despite the council bans, so we would ultimately like to see pets being given away as prizes banned outrightly by the Welsh Government.”

Councillor Gareth John, cabinet member for regeneration, leisure, culture and tourism for Carmarthenshire council, said: “I am glad to say that the practice of offering live animals as a prize cannot take place at events on County Council owned land.

“This condition is included in paragraph 3.7 of the ‘Funfair Agreement’.”

The ban will outlaw the giving of pets as prizes on council-owned land. (Image: RSPCA Cymru)

Since 2020, the RSPCA has received 42 reports about pets being given as prizes, although the charity fears many incidents go unreported.

83 per cent of respondents in Wales to an RSPCA report were “shocked” that pets could still be given away as prizes, with 84 per cent agreeing that local authorities should ban the practice on council-owned land.

89 per cent of the 545 respondents in Wales agreed that keeping a goldfish in a bag was animal cruelty.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “The RSPCA believes animal ownership is a big responsibility, and while goldfish can make great companions, they shouldn't be acquired via a spur-of-the-moment game.

“Goldfish are easily stressed and very often fish that are won as prizes suffer miserably from shock, oxygen starvation or die from changes in water temperature, while many may die before their new owners can get them home.”

Ms Nikolic said: “They're misunderstood pets as they can make great companions; but can actually be challenging to look after.

“New owners must do their research before they acquire the fish, not afterwards.

“Before bringing a fish home for the first time, it’s important to set the tank up at least two weeks in advance to make sure it’s all running smoothly, and this just isn’t possible for someone who’s won a fish without being prepared for it.”

More information can be found at rspca.org.uk/cruelty.