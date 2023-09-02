William Batine James is the subject of the novel ‘If God Will Spare My Life…’ (Victorina Press 2021) by Cardigan author Mike Lewis now adapted into the play ‘Ghost Rider’, due to premiere at the same venue on Friday, September 22.

In an event organised by local history society Ein Hanes, author Lewis will explain how his discovery of five previously-unknown letters James dispatched home to Pembrokeshire from the 1870s US frontier inspired the novel.

Having emigrated to the United States in 1871, James enlisted in the US Seventh Cavalry the following year and on June 25, 1876 was among 210 soldiers massacred at what became to known as Custer’s Last Stand.

Lewis, who believes he is close to tracing a photograph of the lost soldier, will also disclose the latest developments in what he says is an evolving story.

These include a portrait of James based on his physical description by Idaho-based artist Jenny Niemeyer.

An impression of William James based on his physical description on his US army enlistment papers. (Image: Jenny Niemeyer, Boise, Idaho.)

Tickets for both events are available from theatrgwaun.com