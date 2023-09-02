The event, first established 24 years ago, will see an impressive cavalcade of eye-catching vehicles follow a scenic route through the county.

Originally established by local classic car enthusiasts Jeff and Sian Edwards, the staging of the run is now in the hands of local hospice-at-home charity, the Paul Sartori Foundation, and is sponsored by the Western Telegraph.

The Paul Sartori Pembrokeshire Car Run will take place on Sunday September 17.

A nostalgic line-up of a Wolsey 1500, a Mini Cooper and a Triumph TR4. (Image: Paul Sartori Foundatioin)

It will start at the Pembrokeshire County Showground, Haverfordwest, where the cars will assemble.

Everyone will get the chance for a chat and catch-up with fellow car enthusiasts and grab a bacon roll and a cuppa before they embark on the 45 mile route around the county.

Here's what's happening and when

8:30am – 10.15am: Registration

10.25am: “Start your engines!”

10.30am: Start of event – cars will leave in blocks of 30 at one-minute intervals, leaving Gate 3, turning right, following detailed route into Haverfordwest and heading for St Davids (A487)

11am: St Davids

11.30am: Fishguard

12 noon (approx): Dyfed Shire Horse Farm

This AC Cobra is a sleek sight. (Image: Paul Sartori Foundation)

Where to watch

The drivers will follow a route around the Pembrokeshire coastline, taking in the sights of Newgale, Solva, St Davids, Goodwick, Fishguard and Newport, before proceeding on Eglwyswrw, where the run will culminate at the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm.

Drivers and passengers are welcome to spend the rest of the afternoon at the attraction, enjoying a picnic and a look around.

Here's the route

Phil Thompson, Paul Sartori Foundation Trustee, said: "We are delighted to be running the Paul Sartori Car Run again this year.

“This event has been running for 24 years, previously organised by Jeff and Sian Edwards, when it known as the Pembrokeshire County Run, and is now staged to help raise funds for Paul Sartori Foundation.”

This Ford Escort Sport has a paint job to match its attitude. (Image: Paul Sartori Foundation)

He added: “We also appreciate the continued support given by the Western Telegraph this year. They have been huge supporters of the event from the beginning."

Western Telegraph editor, Clare Snowdon said: “I’m delighted that the Western Telegraph is once again able to offer its support to the Paul Sartori Pembrokeshire Car Run for 2023. The event not only raises funds for the service but also raises the profile of the charity and the vital care it is able to provide to the Pembrokeshire people.”

A Triumph 2000 reporting for duty. (Image: Paul Sartori Foundation)

About Paul Sartori Hospice at Home

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

The services provided by the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home enable people in the later stages of any life-limiting illness to be cared for and to die at home with dignity, independence, pain free and surrounded by those they hold most dear, if that is their wish.

All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire community.

For further information on the charity and its services, visit www.paulsartori.org, or phone 01437 763223.