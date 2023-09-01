Live

Delays on A48 Cross Hands to Foelgastell due to crash

Traffic
By Elizabeth Birt

  • There is a crash on the A48 between Cross Hands and Foelgastell.
  • Dyfed-Powys Police officers are at the scene and have advised motorists to be patient as there are currently delays.

