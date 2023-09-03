The defendants face charges of drink driving, drug driving, and breaching a community behaviour order.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates' Court.

Here's a round-up of their cases.

NUSARA ABRAHALL, 46, of Gordon Street in Pembroke Dock, has denied drink driving.

Abrahall is alleged to have driven a Kia Carens on their home street on July 23.

The prosecution said that, when breathalysed, Abrahall recorded 74 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the drink-drive limit of 35.

Abrahall had pleaded not guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on August 8.

The case came back before the court on August 24, and Abrahall was granted bail.

A trial will be held on October 19.

RHYS VAUGHAN, 24, of Carreg Onnen in Fishguard, has denied driving while high on cocaine.

Vaughan is alleged to have been driving a Ford Fiesta in Newport on March 18.

The prosecution allege Vaughan recorded 466 micrograms of benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre (µg/L) of blood, and 45µg/L of cocaine in his blood.

The legal limits – to exclude accidental exposure – for those drugs are 50µg/L and 10µg/L respectively.

He pleaded not guilty to each charge at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on August 22, and on August 31 was granted bail.

Vaughan will face a trial at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 30.

EMRYS PHILLIPS, 74, of Lon Las in Pwll Trap, is accused of being “drunk and abusive in the street”.

It is alleged at Phillips breached a community behaviour order on August 31 in St Clears.

Phillips was granted bail, and ordered to appear before Swansea Crown Court on October 2 to enter a plea.