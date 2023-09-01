There are those who want to be at the centre of the action in Tenby from the swim at first light to the red carpet finish on the Esplanade.

Others make their way from Tenby to Saundersfoot to enjoy watching the bike challenge up Heartbreak Hill and then walk back to see the afternoon marsthon action and around town.

The road closures in place in south Pembrokeshire on Sunday. (Image: Ironman Wales)

While spectators who like to take in a slice of the action without the challenge of the crowds opt for the scenic spot of Carew where the cyclist whizz past castle and mill pond.

There are those, of course, who want to travel in the opposite direction with not an Ironman in sight.

Road closures in Tenby on Sunday. (Image: Ironman Wales)

Ironman Wales has emphasised that access to the A40 and A477 will be provided at all times and has detailed road closures and times on maps.

There will be access all day to Pembrokeshire County Council car parks at The Green and The Salterns, but Pembrokeshire County Council’s park and ride service will not be operating on Sunday.

However, there will be a park and ride service operating from Carew Airfield.

Here's the council's reminder of changes to bus services.

Greenhill School is offering parking within easy reach of the town centre

The market field at New Hedges roundabout is also offering all-day parking at £5 a car with proceeds to the Glangwili Hospital stroke unit.

A bonus feature here is that an on-site burger van will be open at 5am for breakfast rolls, burgers, hotdogs and hot and cold drinks.

Last year's Ironman parking on the site resulted in £1,800 being donated to the Paul Sartori Foundation.