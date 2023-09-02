A THIEF from Milford Haven has admitted stealing more than £200-worth of meat and deodorant from shops.
Marion Picton, 43, of Hawthorn Path, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with six offences from June 29 to August 30.
Picton faced four charges of theft from a shop, relating to £20.30 of deodorant from One Stop on June 29, £86.10 of meat from Tesco on July 22, £7.50 of household items and food from CKS on July 29, and £100 of meat from Lidl on August 7.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
The defendant was also accused of having 10 tablets of MST (morphine) – a Class A drug – on August 30, and of stealing a purse from a woman on August 23.
All of the offences took place in Milford Haven
Picton pleaded guilty to all charges on August 31.
Bail was granted, and Picton will be sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on September 12.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here