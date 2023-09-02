Marion Picton, 43, of Hawthorn Path, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with six offences from June 29 to August 30.

Picton faced four charges of theft from a shop, relating to £20.30 of deodorant from One Stop on June 29, £86.10 of meat from Tesco on July 22, £7.50 of household items and food from CKS on July 29, and £100 of meat from Lidl on August 7.

The defendant was also accused of having 10 tablets of MST (morphine) – a Class A drug – on August 30, and of stealing a purse from a woman on August 23.

All of the offences took place in Milford Haven

Picton pleaded guilty to all charges on August 31.

Bail was granted, and Picton will be sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on September 12.