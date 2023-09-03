Santina Evans, 29, of Bush Street in Pembroke Dock, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court facing eleven charges.

Evans is accused of attacking a man and a woman in Pembroke Dock on July 29, as well as damaging the woman’s phone and coat in the attack.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

She also faces six charges of assault by beating of an emergency worker, two of which were in Pembroke Dock and four in Haverfordwest – all on July 29.

Evans is also accused of being in possession of 22 grams of cannabis on that same date.

She pleaded guilty to the charges.

Evans was granted bail, and will be sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on September 20.