Both Tenby lifeboats were launched shortly before 8pm after the coastguard received a report that a swimmer was possibly missing while taking part in the Saundersfoot Triathlon.

The boats quickly made the two and a half mile journey and began searching between Saundersfoot and Coppet Hall with binoculars and night vision equipment, whilst members of HM Coastguard Tenby searched ashore.

They were soon joined in the search by Burry Port Lifeboat and a coastguard rescue helicopter.

A Tenby RNLI spokesman said: “A short time later, news came through that the swimmer had been found safe ashore and was in the care of St John Ambulance.

“All units were stood down to return to station, with Tenby's lifeboats arriving back at 9pm.”