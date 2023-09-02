On Thursday, August 31, it was revealed that more than 100 schools in England have been told that they need to shut classrooms or put safety measures in place because they contain concrete that could collapse suddenly.

The UK Government has said that some of the schools will need to find alternative accommodation while safety measures are put in place.

The issues come from the use of Reinforce Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) as a building material from the 1950s up to the mid-1990s.

According to the UK Government the advice has been given after a concrete beam collapsed over the summer.

Infrastructure is a devolved power, and the Welsh Government will need to assess the extent of the problem in the country.

A Welsh Government spokesperson explained that Wales has taken a “different approach” to England and since the 1960s has embarked on a new school and further education building programme to “address the risks” of ageing buildings.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Earlier this year we commissioned a condition survey of all state funded schools and colleges which will identify any structures suspected of containing Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

“Local authorities and further education institutions have not reported to us any instances of RAAC being present within schools or colleges.

“We will continue to work closely with the WLGA (Welsh Local Government Association) and local authorities on this issue and will provide an update once the survey has been completed.”

Laura Doel, director of headteachers union NAHT Cymru, said: "So far no [councils] have flagged concerns when it comes to schools, but we are assured the review is ongoing.

"It is crucial that any schools that find themselves in this situation receive immediate support."

Meanwhile Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest recently moved patients, and declared 'a major incident' after RAAC concrete was found there, and the material was also found in a "limited part" of Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.

Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed none of their buildings contain RAAC, and South Wales Police has said none of its "main buildings" do, with a small number still being surveyed.