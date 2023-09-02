- Around 3,000 athletes are getting ready to 'face the dragon' in Pembrokeshire tomorrow, Sunday September 3 when they take part in Ironman Wales.
- The event hub of Tenby is packed with athletes, their families and supporters - to say nothing of the holiday crowds enjoying the sunshine.
- And there are lots of preparations going on......
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here