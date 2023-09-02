Do you need to pay council tax if you live in a caravan? Well, yes, and no.

If you use your caravan as your sole residence, you will be required to pay council tax, much like in any home. The cost of your council tax will be determined at Band A which is the cheapest.

However, you won’t be required to pay council tax if your static home is used purely for recreational purposes; in this instance for example, you may be asked to contribute towards the business rates of the park.

Do I Have To Pay Council Tax on My Static Caravan as a Holiday Home?





The answer in this situation is: NO. You do not pay council tax on the ownership of a home, lodge or static caravan at a holiday park in the UK, according to Statictrader.

As long as the static caravan holiday home isn’t being used as your sole dwelling (also known as a residential holiday home), you won’t be liable to pay council tax on it.

Holiday parks are classified as commercial properties, and so they are not subject to council tax.

Do I Have To Pay Council Tax on My Static Caravan as Sole Residence?





The answer in this situation is: YES. If you are planning to use your static caravan as your sole residence, then you are liable to pay council tax.

The Caravans and Houseboats (VAT Notice 701/20) notice states “where a caravan is used as a person’s sole or main residence, it will generally be subject to council tax, for which the resident or owner of the caravan or park home will be liable.

"Caravans on seasonal or holiday parks will not be subject to council tax (unless used as a person’s sole or main residence)”.