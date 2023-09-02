The popular curtain-raiser to the iconic Ironman Wales event was cancelled last year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It had previously not taken place since 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic, so its return made it even more of an attraction for sporty youngsters of all ages and abilities, with some accompanied by their proud parents.

The Ironkids enjoyed the experience of their finish under the famous Ironman arch. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The various age-groups ran different distances from the start point by the Ironman Expo at the Five Arches car park.

Delight on the red carpet. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The four to five-year-old age group category did a 500m run, six to 10-year olds took on a 1km run, and 11 to 15-year olds ran 1.5km.

Making memories at Ironkids. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

There were big cheers, high fives and sunny smiles as the youngsters completed their run underneath the famous Ironman finishers' arch on the Esplanade, to be presented with their medals.

'Look at my medal!' (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Rebecca Sutherland, Ironkids Wales race director, said: “The event has a brilliant atmosphere and by partaking in this amazing event I am hopeful that it will help encourage all participants to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle as they move through life.”

High fives and hats. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Ironkids Wales is once again sponsored by The University of Wales Trinity St David (UWTSD).

A sprint start along St Florence Parade. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The university's programmes manager for international events, tourism and leisure resort management Jacqui Jones, said: “We have been collaborating with Ironman Wales since its inception in 2011 to provide a wealth of experiences for our tourism and event students.

One happy runner makes his way down the red carpet. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

"As well as guest lectures, this has already led to excellent internship and volunteer opportunities helping our students develop exciting careers in tourism and events.

Friends have fun at the finishing line. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

"It’s wonderful to now develop the partnership to include Ironkids providing additional opportunities across the UWTSD Group for students and staff to further academic engagement with such an inspirational event.”

T