While many of us wouldn’t think twice about chucking away an old Happy Meal toy we find behind the sofa, collectors are on the lookout for any they can get their hands on, with some worth as much as £338.

A set of guidelines has also been published for prospective toy collectors, including information on the condition toys must be in to command the highest prices.

Peter Jenkinson, an expert from antique website LoveAntiques.com, highlights how certain aspects can alter the value dramatically, with the packaging and the condition of the toy ultimately impacting selling price.

The most valuable Happy Meal toys are worth more than £300 (Image: McDonald's)

He advises all potential collectors to buy and keep toys in their original packaging/bag.

The guidelines also advise long term investors to buy toys two at a time, so collectors have the choice to open one and keep the other.

Also, collecting full sets of toys results in a bigger sum than collecting individually.

Jenkinson recommends collecting popular, limited edition toys too, such as LEGO sets which are linked to films and franchises.

“There have been thousands of McDonald’s happy meal toys over the years and knowing which ones are just a piece of plastic or which are worth something, is always a struggle," says Jenkinson.

"This list is forever growing so if you think you might have something valuable, try and get hold of as many of the toys in the set as possible and keep hold of them.

"Also check your old ones too, if you have any lying around in the attic or an unused draw, get them looked at – you could be looking at a healthy sum, especially if you have one on the list I’ve put together.”

The 15 most valuable McDonald’s toys