It’s been described as a cruel twist of fate as ex-rugby league pro Alix Popham was taking part in the race to raise money for concussion education and support in sport.

However, Popham won’t get to finish Ironman after being concussed himself.

Popham was doing the race, which is being held today, September 3, with the support of the likes of Shane Williams and actor Mark Lewis Jones, of Keeping Faith fame, to raise money for Head for Change, a charity looking to create positive change to brain health in sport.

Progressive Rugby, a player welfare group, has reported on X - formerly Twitter - that Popham had to pull out the race after the freak incident.

In a post, Progressive Rugby said: “A cruel and ironic twist of fate.

“After months of intense training to raise money for concussion education and support, Alix has had to withdraw after suffering a suspected concussion from being kicked in the head during the swim.

“Heart goes out to him.”

Team of stars ready to raise money (Image: X (Twitter))

Popham, co-founder of Head for Change, was joined by an incredible list of sportspeople including Carl Hayman, Gavin Evans, Ian Gough, Shane Williams, Nigel Elson, Gareth Fairie, Joel Bramwell, Matt Tait, Matt Miller, Dan Tonge, Matt Thomas and Dave Tonge.

On their JustGiving page, the group has so far raised over £2,300 in a target of £10,000 saying, “We are determined to continue to raise awareness and educate people about sports-related dementia in rugby.”

To go to their JustGiving page, click here.