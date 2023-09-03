The doors of Cardigan Bay Brownies will be closing for good in the town, but their shop in Cardigan will remain open.

The company made the announcement on social media, stating the end of the lease of the shop and the difficulty of operating two premises among the reasons.

A statement on Facebook said: “Due to our lease coming to an end in our Emlyn shop in the next few months, we have decided to close the doors in due course - the final date is yet to be decided, and we will announce on here.

"Since branching out to bake our fresh bread on site every morning in Cardigan, it has become increasingly more difficult to keep operating both shops.

"It hasn’t been easy through Covid, with increasing running costs and staffing issues, therefore to us it will be far more manageable to go back to the one shop.

"We are very grateful to all the support we have had whilst in Emlyn and have made wonderful friends along the way.

"Our Cardigan shop remains open of course, and this will give us the opportunity to concentrate on the one shop and develop our current range of products further.

"Thank you all. Diolch i chi gyd."

Several customers expressed their disappointment at the closure, but were glad to hear that the bakery in Cardigan will remain open.

One comment read: “We will miss your delicious brownies from across the street in Emlyn, but it's great that you’re doing well in Cardigan – love your bread, cakes and brownies, your postal/gift service is excellent too.”

Another posted: “Sorry to hear, but Cardigan is doing amazingly, I called in the other morning and had amazing bread and Chelsea buns.

“It will be a huge loss to Emlyn but pleased you are so busy in Cardigan.”